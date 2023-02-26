Episode 527: Governor DeWine on Ohio’s Train Accident

On February 3rd around 9:00pm a Norfolk Southern freight train crashed in the town of East Palestine, Ohio. Approximately 50 cars derailed in the crash, 11 of the cars were carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride. Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 1,500 residents and initiated a controlled release of vinyl chloride from five train cars to avoid an explosion, sending a toxic plume into the air. Many East Palestine residents have not been able to return to their homes due to toxic conditions. Norfolk Southern has stated they are actively cleaning up the site and have given out checks to residents who have been displaced by the clean-up. But what more needs to be done? And how can we prevent these kinds of disasters from happening again? Newt’s guest is the Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine.

