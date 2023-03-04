Episode 529: Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of COVID-19 Pandemic

The debate about where COVID-19 originated has been going on for several years. Did it jump from animal to human as many have insisted, or was it released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China? This week, the United States Department of Energy announced that they believe that COVID-19 came from a lab. The FBI has agreed with this theory with “moderate confidence.” Newt’s guest is Dustin Carmack, former Chief of Staff to the Director of National Intelligence during the Trump Administration and currently, he’s a research fellow for cybersecurity, intelligence, and emerging technologies at The Heritage Foundation.

