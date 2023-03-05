Episode 530: The Federalist Papers

The Federalist Papers were a series of 85 essays urging the citizens of New York to ratify the new United States Constitution. They were written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay. The essays originally appeared anonymously in New York newspapers in 1787 and 1788 under the pen name "Publius." And though they were intended for a New York audience, they soon spread to other states. Newt talks about The Federalist Papers and why they are considered one of the most important sources for interpreting and understanding the original intent of the United States Constitution.

