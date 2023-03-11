Episode 531: James Rosen on Justice Scalia

Many remember Justice Antonin Scalia for his commitment to the Constitution, his razor-sharp wit, and his unlikely friendship with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but little has been written about his pre-Supreme Court years. Award-winning reporter James Rosen reveals never-before-reported information in the definitive, masterful biography “Scalia: Rise to Greatness, 1936–1986” – a comprehensive and detailed account of Scalia’s monumental accomplishments in the 50 years preceding his appointment to the Supreme Court in 1986. Newt’s guest is James Rosen. He is the chief White House correspondent for Newsmax, a veteran Washington correspondent and best-selling historian.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.