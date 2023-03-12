Episode 532: Mike Pompeo on “Never Give An Inch”

Secretary Mike Pompeo is the only person ever to have served as both America’s most senior diplomat and the head of its premier espionage agency. As the only four-year national security member of President Trump’s Cabinet, he worked to impose crushing pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, avert a nuclear crisis with North Korea, deliver unmatched support for Israel, and bring peace to the Middle East. His new book, “NEVER GIVE AN INCH: Fighting for the America I Love” is a raw account of what it took to deliver an America First approach, winning outcomes in the face of a progressive activist media, partisan conspiracies, two impeachments, endless investigations, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Newt’s guest is Secretary Mike Pompeo.

