Episode 535: Mexican Drug Cartels – Part 1
Newt Gingrich
Mar 19, 2023

On March 3rd, two Americans were killed in daylight abductions, after their mini-van of four traveled across the U.S. – Mexico border into Matamoros, Mexico. The Gulf Cartel later apologized and said the kidnappers had acted on their own, and they were turning them over to authorities. The kidnappings and murders have led the United States to evaluate their current relationship with Mexico and how much the cartels control Mexico, in an effort to get fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the United States. Overdose deaths killed 100,000 Americans last year. Is it time the United States take a stronger stance against the drug cartels and treat them like an enemy?

