Episode 538: Parents of the World, Unite!

The Loudoun County, Virginia school district is located in a suburban county just outside Washington D.C. and in 2020, Loudoun County Schools became the unexpected ground zero for the parents’ rights movement. In his new book, “Parents of the World, Unite!”, Ian Prior shares strategies fellow parents can use in their own school districts to stop the left’s radical agenda from taking root. It is an indispensable book for American families who believe they should be able to raise their children without government interference in their moral, religious, and ethical choices. Newt’s guest is Ian Prior. He is the Executive Director of Fight for Schools.

