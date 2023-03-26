Episode 539: Putin and Xi

China’s President Xi Jinping was in Moscow this week on a three day visit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Xi Jinping was expected to present an agreement on economic cooperation between the two countries worth billions of dollars. Xi’s visit comes just days after the International Criminal Court accused Putin of war crimes on Friday. They allege Putin was complicit in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Newt’s guests are George Beebe, Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and Dr. Weifeng Zhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

