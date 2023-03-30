Episode 540: Steve Krakauer on Uncovered

America’s corporate news media is less trusted than ever. According the most recent Gallup poll in October 2021, trust in “mass media” is at its second lowest point ever, with just 36 percent of Americans saying they have either a “great deal” or even a “fair amount” of trust in the media. In his new book, “UNCOVERED: How the Media Got Cozy with Power, Abandoned Its Principles, and Lost the People,” journalist Steve Krakauer describes the real story behind why the media is no longer trusted. Newt’s guest is Steve Krakauer. He authors the Fourth Watch media newsletter, hosts the Fourth Watch podcast, and is the executive producer of The Megyn Kelly Show.

