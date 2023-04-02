Episode 541: Shannon Bream on Love Stories of the Bible

In her new book, “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak: Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship, and Faith,” Shannon Bream has written the third book in her best-selling series she created, which began with the number one New York Times best-sellers, “The Women of the Bible Speak” and “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.” In her latest book, she draws lessons from Biblical romances, friendships, and families. Newt’s guest is Shannon Bream, anchor of FOX News Sunday, and Fox News Channel’s chief legal correspondent.

