Episode 544: The Meaning of Easter

Easter Sunday is a day of the risen Christ. But there are so many details about the traditions of Easter you may not know. The message of Easter hasn’t changed for over 2000 years. Jesus rose from the dead, victorious over sin and death, so that we too can be victorious over everything in life. Easter also gives us new hope as we move forward, and the strength and the confidence to move forward. Newt’s guest is Reverend Monsignor Walter Rossi, Rector of Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.