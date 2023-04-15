Episode 546: Dr. Tim Murphy on Healing from Trauma

In his new book, “The Christ Cure: 10 Biblical Ways to Heal from Trauma, Tragedy, and PTSD,” Dr. Tim Murphy provides a handbook of healing for victims of PTSD, trauma and tragedy, the family members of trauma victims, clergy who seek a better understanding of psychology, and for counselors who seek a better understanding of the role of faith in healing from trauma. Newt’s guest is former Congressman, Dr. Tim Murphy. He is a licensed psychologist, specializing in resilience and recovery from psychological trauma, he also consults on mental health and public policy with national organizations.

