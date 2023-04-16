Episode 547: Education Freedom in the States

There is an amazing amount of work going on at the state level, with real reforms aimed at promoting excellence in the nation’s educational system, advancing reforms through parental choice, supporting efficiency, accountability, and transparency in all educational institutions, and ensuring America’s youth are given the opportunity to succeed in education.

Newt’s guest is Andrew Handel, Director of the Education and Workforce Development Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council. Visit https://alec.org to learn more.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.