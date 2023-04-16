Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 547: Education Freedom in the States
0:00
-23:14

Episode 547: Education Freedom in the States

Newt Gingrich
Apr 16, 2023

There is an amazing amount of work going on at the state level, with real reforms aimed at promoting excellence in the nation’s educational system, advancing reforms through parental choice, supporting efficiency, accountability, and transparency in all educational institutions, and ensuring America’s youth are given the opportunity to succeed in education.

Newt’s guest is Andrew Handel, Director of the Education and Workforce Development Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council. Visit https://alec.org to learn more.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture