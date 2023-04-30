Episode 552: A True “Succession” Story – “Unscripted”

For fans of HBO’s award-winning and popular “Succession” TV series, which follows the Roy family as they vie for control of their media empire, comes a new book, “Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy.” And while the “Succession” TV series is inspired by the Murdoch family, “Unscripted” is the true story of Sumner Redstone and the Redstone family as they wrestled for control of Paramount Global, an empire that included Paramount, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Showtime, and Simon & Schuster. Newt’s guests are James B. Stewart, New York Times best-selling author and columnist for The New York Times, and Rachel Abrams, reporter and senior producer for the New York Times’ television documentary series, The New York Times Presents.

