Episode 554: Understanding Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is developing so rapidly by the tech industry and A.I. is starting to affect millions of Americans who engage with it. From college students using ChatGPT software to write their papers, to A.I. sampling human voices, to A.I. creating whole new search engines, like Microsoft’s new launch of Bing, powered by A.I. There is so much happening, Newt wanted to devote a series of episodes to understanding Artificial Intelligence. Newt’s guest is Will Rinehart. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.