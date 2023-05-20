Episode 560: Border Crisis in Yuma, Arizona

Title 42 expired on May 11th, 2023. The Trump administration began the policy in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The policy allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. With the end of Title 42, many are concerned about what will happen with the volume of people entering the United States along the southern border. Newt’s guest is the Mayor of Yuma, Arizona, Douglas Nicholls. He just recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a State of Emergency in Yuma due to the crisis at the southern border.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.