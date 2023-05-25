Episode 562: Balance the Budget to Save America

Newt discusses his recent article in The American Spectator, “Speaker McCarthy, Balance the Budget to Save America”. As we watch the debt ceiling discussions between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy unfold on the daily news, Newt thought it was important to look back at his experience as Speaker and balancing the budget for four consecutive years in a row and what we can learn about the effort to balance the budget in the mid 1990s.

