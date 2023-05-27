Episode 563: Cal Thomas on 50 Years in Journalism

For over fifty years in journalism, Cal Thomas has offered incisive, humorous and often corrective commentary to our social, political, and religious conversations. In his new book, “A Watchman in the Night”, he takes the reader on a “road trip” through American life, serving as a “watchman” on culture and politics and seeking to conform it to a standard that never changes. Newt’s guest is Cal Thomas, journalist, pundit, author, TV and radio commentator, and one of the most widely syndicated columnists in America.

