Episode 564: Gregg Jarrett on “The Trial of the Century”

Nearly a century ago, in a blockbuster legal proceeding that brought the attention of the entire country to the small town of Dayton, Tennessee, attorney Clarence Darrow defended high school teacher John Scopes, who was accused of violating a state law that made it a crime to teach evolution. Three-time presidential candidate and former Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan argued for the prosecution. In a daring move, Darrow called Bryan to the witness stand as an expert on the Bible and creationism. Darrow’s seminal defense of freedom of speech helped form the legal bedrock on which our civil liberties now depend. Newt’s guest is Gregg Jarrett. His new book, “The Trial of the Century” is out now.

