Episode 568: The Fall of the FBI

Over time, many Americans have lost faith in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an institution they once regarded as the world’s greatest law-enforcement agency. Specific lapses at the FBI have come to light and each is thoroughly discussed in a new book, “The Fall of the FBI: How a Once Great Agency Became a Threat to Democracy”. Newt’s guest is Thomas J. Baker. He has over 33 years of investigative and management experience as an FBI Special Agent.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.