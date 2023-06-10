Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 568: The Fall of the FBI
0:00
-35:36

Episode 568: The Fall of the FBI

Newt Gingrich
Jun 10, 2023

Over time, many Americans have lost faith in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an institution they once regarded as the world’s greatest law-enforcement agency. Specific lapses at the FBI have come to light and each is thoroughly discussed in a new book, “The Fall of the FBI: How a Once Great Agency Became a Threat to Democracy”. Newt’s guest is Thomas J. Baker. He has over 33 years of investigative and management experience as an FBI Special Agent.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture