Episode 569: Jesse Kelly on “The Anti-Communist Manifesto”

Jesse Kelly has written a new book, “The Anti-Communist Manifesto”. He discusses the daily assault Americans are facing on our freedoms from the insidious communist movement in this country. From weaponizing race, sex, and gender to hijacking our schools, communism threatens to destroy our cherished American way of life. Newt’s guest is Jesse Kelly. He is a U.S. Marine veteran, a former Congressional candidate, and hosts Premiere Network’s The Jesse Kelly Show and First TV’s I’m Right with Jesse Kelly.

