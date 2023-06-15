Episode 570: Donald J. Trump and the Future of America

Newt offers a dramatically different point of view on what happened in Federal Court on Tuesday in Miami when former President Donald J. Trump was arraigned. The legal efforts of the left are continuing their all-out assault to destroy Trump. And it’s an assault based on a very simple fact, Trump is the greatest threat to the current system of power that we have seen since President Ronald Reagan. But unlike Reagan, Trump is prepared to take them head on.

