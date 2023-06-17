Episode 571: Alex Soros Takes Over

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Sunday, June 11th that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is handing control of his non-profit Open Society Foundations to his 37-year old son, Alex Soros. The Soros super PAC, “Democracy PAC” has backed the election campaigns of district attorneys and law-enforcement officials. So how will Alex Soros change things? Newt’s guest is Rachel Ehrenfeld. She is the Founder and President of the American Center for Democracy and author of the new book, “The Soros Agenda.”

