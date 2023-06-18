Episode 572: Jason Chaffetz on “The Puppeteers”

In his new book, “The Puppeteers”, Jason Chaffetz exposes the unelected power brokers who pull the strings, set the agendas, create the incentives and write the rules. The goal? To put American government on autopilot and prevent election results from threatening the left’s agenda. Newt’s guest, Jason Chaffetz. He is a former member of Congress from Utah and served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He is a Fox News contributor and serves as a Distinguished Fellow for the Government Accountability Institute.

