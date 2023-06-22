Episode 573: Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal

On Tuesday, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and accept terms that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge. The federal prosecutor who oversaw the investigation and signed off on the agreement is David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware. And while this plea agreement ends his legal troubles, it still does not address questions that many of us still have about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Newt’s guest is William Jacobson. He is a Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School.

