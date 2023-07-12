Episode 584: Treasury Secretary Yellen’s Visit to China

On Thursday, July 6th Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to China to meet with Xi Jinping’s new top economic advisors. One of Yellen’s top goals was to understand what is happening in the Chinese economy which has rebounded slower than expected after China lifted nearly three years of stringent pandemic measures. Newt’s guests are Michael Faulkender, America First Policy Institute’s Chief Economist and Steve Yates, American First Policy Institute’s Senior Fellow and Chair of the China Policy Institute.

