Episode 586: No Trade Is Free

In his new book, “No Trade Is Free,” Robert Lighthizer challenges the way we think about trade policy in the United States. The establishments of both political parties, under the influence of multinational corporations and importers, have been unwilling or unable to recognize their trade policy mistakes which have put the American worker and manufacturer at risk while trying to maximize corporate profits, economic efficiency, and cut the price of products. Newt’s guest is Robert Lighthizer. He served in President Trump’s cabinet as the United States Trade Representative from 2017 to 2021 and was a deputy USTR under President Reagan.

