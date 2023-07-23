Episode 587: Preparing for the 2024 Election

As we begin to think about the 2024 election, one of the most important jobs we have as a party is to identify strong candidates in each state and give them the training they’ll need to understand how to run a campaign. Newt’s guest is “The Campaign Doctor,” Chuck Muth. He is the president of the non-profit grassroots lobbying organization called Citizens Outreach and his “Muth’s Truths” is the number one conservative political / public policy blog in Nevada.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.