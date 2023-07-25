Episode 588: Sound of Freedom

The film, “Sound of Freedom” has become the blockbuster hit of this summer. Released on July 4th by Angel Studios, the film stars Jim Caviezel playing the role of Tim Ballard, a former government agent turned freedom fighter who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue dozens of children from human trafficking. “Sound of Freedom” is resonating with audiences everywhere. It’s total domestic box office is $125 million and counting. Newt’s guest is Eduardo Verástegui, he is executive producer and also plays “Pablo” in the film.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.