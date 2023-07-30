Episode 590: All Roads Lead to Joe Biden

There are two major congressional investigations underway. The first is looking into the Biden family’s potentially criminal money-making activities. The second is investigating the various federal law enforcement efforts to protect the Biden’s from scrutiny while aggressively trying to destroy former President Donald Trump. And President Joe Biden is at the heart of both stories. Newt’s guest is Mike Howell. He is the Director for the Oversight Project at The Heritage Foundation.

