Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 590: All Roads Lead to Joe Biden
0:00
-34:39

Episode 590: All Roads Lead to Joe Biden

Newt Gingrich
Jul 30, 2023

There are two major congressional investigations underway. The first is looking into the Biden family’s potentially criminal money-making activities. The second is investigating the various federal law enforcement efforts to protect the Biden’s from scrutiny while aggressively trying to destroy former President Donald Trump. And President Joe Biden is at the heart of both stories. Newt’s guest is Mike Howell. He is the Director for the Oversight Project at The Heritage Foundation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture