Episode 591: American Health Care Reform – A New Proposal

30 million Americans lack formal health insurance. Many of the rest of Americans live in constant danger of losing health care coverage. Even with insurance, most live with the risk of enormous medical bills for covered care. In their new book, “We’ve Got You Covered: Rebooting American Health Care,” Liran Einav and Amy Finkelstein, Professors of economics at Stanford and MIT, argue it is because no one is asking the right question: What is it that U.S. health insurance policy should accomplish? Newt’s guest is Dr. Amy Finkelstein. She is the John and Jennie S. MacDonald Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

