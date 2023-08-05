Episode 592: Game Changer – Harold Hamm

A day doesn’t go by without energy in the headlines. From banning gas stoves to prices at the pump, to threats to the world’s energy supplies, energy is front and center. In his new book, “Game Changer: Our 50-Year Mission to Secure America’s Energy Independence” Harold Hamm tells the story of his fifty-year journey battling conventional wisdom and, in the process, helping restore America as an energy superpower. How did he do it? With horizontal drilling. What Hamm did was game changing for our country and the world. Newt’s guest is Harold Hamm. He founded Continental Resources in 1967 and currently serves as Executive Chairman.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.