Episode 595: The Best of Newt's World - Henry Kissinger on Leadership

In his new book, “Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy”, former Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger looks at lives of six of the most influential leaders of the last century: Konrad Adenauer, Charles de Gaulle, Richard Nixon, Anwar Sadat, Lee Kuan Yew, and Margaret Thatcher - all of whom he knew personally. Newt’s guest is Henry Kissinger. He served as national security advisor and secretary of state under President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford and he has advised many other American presidents on foreign policy. He received the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Medal of Liberty.

