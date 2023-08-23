Episode 599: Pre-Game for the Republican Debate

The 2024 Republican presidential primary debates will begin on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News will host the debate. All of the major Republican candidates will be there, except the frontrunner, former President Donald J. Trump. While the debate will be less exciting – and less watched – without Trump, it is still an important milestone in the evolving presidential nomination process of 2024. Newt provides a pre-game analysis of what to expect on Wednesday evening.

