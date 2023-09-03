Episode 603: Putin and Prigozhin

On Wednesday, August 24th, the world watched as a plane fell out of the sky outside of Moscow. On board were ten people, including the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin’s death was confirmed by Russian authorities the following Sunday after investigators used genetic testing to identify all the victims of the plane crash. The accident raised many questions about how the plane had crashed. For those who follow Putin, the answer seemed obvious. Newt’s guest is George Beebe, the Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute.

