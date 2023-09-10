Episode 605: Underserved – Today’s Forgotten Communities

In their new book, “Underserved” Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton present a tangible blueprint for conservatives who understand the need for a new and viable political plan of action, one that addresses the needs of the underserved communities that make up these United States of America. From education and workforce development to criminal justice reform and healthcare disparities, “Underserved” makes a bold statement about what is necessary to see a change in the current state of affairs and presents a realistic action plan to make it happen. Newt’s guests are Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton.

