Episode 606: “The Street Economist”

In today’s economic environment, everyone could benefit from reading Axel Kaiser’s new book, “The Street Economist: 15 Economic Lessons Everyone Should Know.” Axel offers basic lessons that should be a part of everyone’s education. Crucial concepts such as prices, capital, supply and demand, labor, inflation, value and innovation are explained in a way that is understandable. “The Street Economist” is already an international best-seller. Newt’s guest is Axel Kaiser, a Chilean-German lawyer, with a Masters in Investments, Commerce and Arbitration.

