Episode 607: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall

Crypto has become inescapable. Seemingly overnight, everyone from Wall Street to Main Street started talking about Bitcoin, NFTs, the blockchain, De-Fi and the metaverse. Promoters hailed crypto as the dawn of the future of money, art, commerce, and the internet. No one knew what it all meant, but everyone knew someone who bought some cryptocurrency with a bizarre name and hit it big. Newt’s guest is Zeke Faux. His new book, “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall” chronicles a two-year, globe-spanning quest to uncover the secrets at the heart of the greatest financial mania the world has ever seen.

