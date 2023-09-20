Episode 608: Religious Liberty v. LGBTQ Books in Public Schools

In Montgomery County, Maryland Public Schools the school board approved “LGBTQ-Inclusive Texts Approved for Instructional Use.” Books with titles like “Pride Puppy”, “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding” and “Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope” are just a few of the approved books. Many parents with religious backgrounds have come together to challenge the school board in court to restore their right to opt their children out of instruction that is inconsistent with their faith. Newt’s guest is Eric Baxter. He is the Vice President and Senior Counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case.

