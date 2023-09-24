Episode 610: The Biden Administration’s Overregulation of EVs and Appliances

The Biden administration thinks they are encouraging the American people to buy electric cars with tax incentives. However only 4% of Americans own electric cars and only 12% are considering buying one, according to a recent Gallup poll. From electric cars to household appliances, like gas stoves and air conditioners, the Biden administration is putting restrictive regulations on everything. Newt’s guest is Ben Lieberman, Senior Fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and former senior counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

