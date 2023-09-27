Episode 611: Kash Patel on The Deep State

In his new book, “Government Gangsters”, Kash Patel pulls back the curtain on the Deep State, revealing the major players and tactics within the permanent government bureaucracy, which has spent decades stripping power away from the American people and their elected leaders. Based on his firsthand knowledge, Patel reveals how we can defeat the Deep State, reassert self-government, and restore our democracy. Newt’s guest is Kash Patel. He served as the chief of staff to the Department of Defense. Prior to his experience at the Pentagon, he served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council.

