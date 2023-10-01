Episode 613: Chairman James Comer on the Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Since January, House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain. Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Newt’s guest is Chairman James Comer from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.