Episode 614: The Identity Trap

The “culture wars,” “wokeness,” “identity politics”, there are heated discussions right now around these terms, but very little understanding of what these ideas actually mean. In “The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time”, Yascha Mounk delivers one of the most incisive explorations of a divisive debate that has come to dominate everything from our politics, our academic institutions, our legal system, and corporate America. Newt’s guest is Yascha Mounk. He is a professor of the practice of international affairs at Johns Hopkins University, the founder of the digital magazine Persuasion, a contributing editor at The Atlantic, and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

