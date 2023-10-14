Episode 617: Karen Pence on Experiencing God’s Grace

Being a political spouse can upend anyone’s best laid plans, and Karen Pence’s unforeseen career as wife of a Congressman, Governor, and Vice President has been filled with both joy and unexpected changes. In her new book, “When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life” she shares heartwarming and relatable stories about being thrust into the role of leader and how she tackled the unpredictable places to which God called her. Newt’s guest is Karen Pence. She is a former congressional spouse, first lady of Indiana, and second lady of the United States. She worked as a schoolteacher for more than thirty years. She is also the mother of three married children and a grandmother.

