Episode 618: Bret Baier on George Washington

George Washington was central not only to winning the Revolutionary War, but to the tumultuous convention that gave birth to the Constitution, the turbulent ratification process, and the preservation of the young republic during its perilous first years. In his new book, “TO RESCUE THE CONSTITUTION: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment”, Bret Baier offers a riveting portrait of a towering figure and describes America’s unsettled early days and how our nation’s foundational document became what many have called the one piece of paper protecting us from tyranny. Newt’s guest is Bret Baier, Chief Political Anchor for Fox News Channel and the anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.