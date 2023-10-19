Episode 619: The Conservative Futurist

America was once the world’s dream factory. We turned imagination into reality, from curing polio to landing on the Moon to creating the internet. And we were confident that more wonders lay just over the horizon: clean and infinite energy, a cure for cancer, humanoid robots, radical life extension, and space colonies. Science fiction would become fact. But as we moved into the late 20th century, we grew cautious, even cynical, about what the future held and our ability to shape it. Newt’s guest is James Pethokoukis. His new book, “The Conservative Futurist: How to Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised”, presents groundbreaking ideas, sharp analysis, and provides a detailed roadmap to a fantastic future filled with incredible progress and prosperity that is both optimistic and realistic.

