Episode 620: Eighteen Days in October – The Yom Kippur War

This October marks the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, a conflict that has shaped the modern Middle East. The war was a trauma for Israel, a dangerous superpower showdown, and, following the Arab oil embargo, a pivotal reordering of the global economic order. The Jewish State came shockingly close to defeat. After the war, Prime Minister Golda Meir, Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and the senior leadership of the nation were forced to resign in disgrace. Newt’s guest is Uri Kaufman. In his new book, “Eighteen Days in October: The Yom Kippur War and How It Created the Modern Middle East”, he describes how a straight line leads from the battlefields of 1973 to the Camp David Accords of 1978 and all the treaties since.

