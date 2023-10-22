Episode 621: Karen Toffler Charitable Trust – Advancing Medical Research

The Toffler’s were perhaps best-known for their innovative books, “Future Shock” and “The Third Wave.” Alvin and Heidi Toffler had a daughter, Karen, who died in 2000 at the age of 46 after more than a decade of suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome. After her death, the Toffler’s established the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust, to help fund neurological medical research breakthroughs. Newt’s guests are: Deborah Westphal, Executive Advisor of the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust, and two of the Trust’s Toffler Scholars and grant recipients; Adithya Gopinath, Postdoctoral Neuroscience, University of Florida and Vijaya Kolachalama, Associate Professor, Boston University. Learn more at https://tofflertrust.org

