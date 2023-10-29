Episode 623: Alan Dershowitz on the War Against the Jews

In War Against the Jews: How to End Hamas Barbarism, Alan Dershowitz, #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of America’s most respected legal scholars, explains why the horrific attack of October 7th and Israel’s just response changes everything. Newt’s guest is Alan Dershowitz. He is one of the most celebrated lawyers in the world. He was the youngest full professor in Harvard Law School history where he is now the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus. War Against the Jews: How to End Hamas Barbarism is available for pre-order now on Amazon.com and will be published on December 5th.

