Episode 624: Killing the Witches
0:00
-33:29

Episode 624: Killing the Witches

Newt Gingrich
Nov 01, 2023

Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts tells the dramatic history of how the Puritan tradition and the power of early American ministers shaped the origins of the United States, influencing the founding fathers, the American Revolution, and even the Constitutional Convention. The repercussions of Salem continue to the present day, notably in the real-life story behind The Exorcist and in contemporary “witch hunts” driven by social media. Newt’s guest is trail-blazing TV journalist, Bill O’Reilly.

